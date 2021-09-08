Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $117,530,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

