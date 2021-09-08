Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

