Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

