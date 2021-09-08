Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.