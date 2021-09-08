Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $214.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.79. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $155.99 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

