Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

