TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Shares Up 0.2%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.12. 11,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 6,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRSWF. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

