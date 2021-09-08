TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $590.94 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.