Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

