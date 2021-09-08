Tribe Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $297.47 million and approximately $25.78 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

