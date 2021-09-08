Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. 89,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 698,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Troika Media Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Troika Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.