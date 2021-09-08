Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.