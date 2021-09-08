Tutti Frutti (TFF) Reaches Market Cap of $73,260.60

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $73,260.60 and approximately $5,304.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00150391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00726768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

