TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Up 1.4%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

