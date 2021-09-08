Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,610 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

