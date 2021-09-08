Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

