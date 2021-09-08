Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

