Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 286.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 208.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

