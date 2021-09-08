Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

