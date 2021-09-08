UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PATH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. 356,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13. UiPath has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

