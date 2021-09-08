UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) released its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UiPath stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 356,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

