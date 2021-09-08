UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UiPath stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 330,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.