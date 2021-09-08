UniLend Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. UniLend has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLend has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00152124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00742029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

