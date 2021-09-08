Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

UL opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.