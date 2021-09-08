Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Unilever stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. 116,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.