Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

