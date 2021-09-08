Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.83 ($36.26).

Several research analysts have weighed in on UN01 shares. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Uniper stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.99 ($41.16). 256,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €35.31 ($41.54).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

