United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.