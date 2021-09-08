United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme Buys 500 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
