United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme Buys 500 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.