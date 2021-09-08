Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after buying an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.