Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $126.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $494.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,092. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.40 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.