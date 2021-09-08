Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,146,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,278,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

