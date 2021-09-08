US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

