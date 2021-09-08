US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

