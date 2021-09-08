US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -187.15.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.