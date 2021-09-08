US Bancorp DE Purchases 336 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

HES stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.