US Bancorp DE Purchases 783 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $17,841,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

