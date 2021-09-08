USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

