USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.29. 201,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

