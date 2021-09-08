USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $223.26. 1,443,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,813,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

