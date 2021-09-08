Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 538,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

