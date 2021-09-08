Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $308.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

