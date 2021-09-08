Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $428.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

