Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

