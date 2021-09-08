Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

