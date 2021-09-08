Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

