Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

