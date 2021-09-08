Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

