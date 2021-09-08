Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

