Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

